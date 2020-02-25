Williamsburg Police need help identifying man in larceny on WATA bus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department need the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a larceny on a WATA bus.

Williamsburg Police are on the lookout for the man pictured below.

(Photo courtesy: Williamsburg Police)

The crime took place one Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.

The man is between 55 and 60 years old, and wore jeans and a long winter coat.

If you have any information about the man pictured, contact Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331. Or you can call the crime line, at 1-8888-LOCK-U-UP.

