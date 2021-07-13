Williamsburg police looking for people who stole 6-pack from Wawa

Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police are working to learn who’s responsible for a late-night Wawa larceny on May 23.

Law enforcement officials say five people, one male and four females, walked into the store on Richmond Road around 1:15 a.m.

Police believe the male distracted a store employee and one of the females left the business without paying for a six-pack of beer.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

