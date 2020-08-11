Williamsburg Police looking for missing teenage girl

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager.

According to law enforcement, 16-year-old Yesica Anayeli Jiguan Feliciano, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair.

10 On Your Side learned Ms. Feliciano was last seen on July 9 leaving her home in the 100 block of Merrimac Trail. Family members tell police they are concerned because she is new to the country as of November and aren’t sure who she would be with.

Police say she is considered a runaway.

If you have any information that could help, police are asking you to call them at 757-220-2331.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: