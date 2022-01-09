Williamsburg Police looking for missing 32-year-old woman suffering from medical condition

Rachel Castaldo, Jan. 9, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Williamsburg Police)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg are currently looking for a woman last seen early Sunday morning.

According to police, 32-year-old Poquoson resident Rachel Castaldo was last seen at around 4:30
a.m. Sunday at Riverside Doctors’ Hospital in Williamsburg.

She is 5-foot-11, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a bright yellow T-shirt, blue paper pants, and no shoes.

Officials say Castaldo suffers from a medical condition which poses a threat to her health and safety. She is
not considered a danger to others.

If you have seen Castaldo, please call the non-emergency number 757-220-2331.

