Williamsburg Police looking for missing 32-year-old woman suffering from medical condition

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg are currently looking for a woman last seen early Sunday morning.
According to police, 32-year-old Poquoson resident Rachel Castaldo was last seen at around 4:30
a.m. Sunday at Riverside Doctors’ Hospital in Williamsburg.
She is 5-foot-11, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a bright yellow T-shirt, blue paper pants, and no shoes.
Officials say Castaldo suffers from a medical condition which poses a threat to her health and safety. She is
not considered a danger to others.
If you have seen Castaldo, please call the non-emergency number 757-220-2331.
