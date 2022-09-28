WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg police are investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant that occurred last Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to the robbery on September 23 around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Richmond Road.

An initial investigation showed that two unidentified men walked into the restaurant and produced a note demanding money and claiming to have a gun. One of the suspects then grabbed the restaurant’s tip jar, containing around $100, and both men fled the scene before the register could open.

There were no injuries during the robbery.

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department

Police say the man who produced the note is described as a young white man, between 5’6″ and 5’9″ tall, thin build, with curly red hair. The man was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, hat, blue jeans and a red bandana over his mouth and nose.

The second suspect is described as a young Black man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black colored clothing and a black face mask, according to police.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.