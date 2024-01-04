WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide of a married couple.

According to officials, on Jan. 3 at approximately 7 p.m., Williamsburg police were dispatched to the 100 block of Cutspring Arch for a welfare check. Once there, officers located a woman and man each with a single gunshot wound.

The individuals, later identified as 87-year-old Norma Jean Clyde and Ury Eugene Clyde, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the husband shot his wife with a handgun and later turned the gun on himself. The handgun used was located at the scene, as well as a suicide note.

Investigation revealed that there was no sign of struggle or forced entry.

The incident remains under investigation as a medical examiner works to determine the official causes of death.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.