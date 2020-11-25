Williamsburg Police fill 4 vehicles during food drive, 5th Annual Toy Drive starts this weekend

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police filled four vehicles at the inaugural Stuff the Cruiser Food Drive last weekend, and this weekend, the department kicks off its Fifth Annual Toy Drive!

On Nov. 21, the Williamsburg community donated enough food to fill three police cruisers and an unmarked sedan. The food drive was held at two locations throughout the city over the course of four hours.

“We couldn’t do what we do every day without the community’s support,” said Community Engagement Officer Aundrea Holiday. “We are overwhelmed by their generosity, especially in a time when so many are struggling.”

Holiday is working with the Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the Human Services Department to distribute the food.

This weekend, WPD kicks off its Fifth Annual Toy Drive in partnership with the Human Services and Fire departments. City employees and volunteers will accept unwrapped toys and monetary donations at the following dates and locations:

• Friday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Marshalls at 1252 Richmond Road in Williamsburg

• Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: William & Mary Bookstore on Duke of Gloucester

Street in Williamsburg

• Friday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Walgreens at 1309 Richmond Road in Williamsburg

• Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Williamsburg Christmas Market on Francis Street in Williamsburg

On Dec. 3, Williamsburg Police are also taking over an entire day of bell ringing outside of Food Lion

for the Salvation Army.

If you know of any families in need, contact the Williamsburg Human Services Department at 757-220-6161.