Williamsburg Police establish citizen committee; accepting applications

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police (WPD) announced on Wednesday that they are establishing a Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) aimed at providing a forum to connect the police and the community.

City officials said that CAC will review and address items police hope will further a positive relationship between police and the community, but also organizations and businesses.

“The Police Chief and WPD staff recognizes the importance of individual dignity, mutual respect, trust, procedural justice, community safety, and quality of life as components of positive citizenry and police interactions.” WPD said in a press release. “The ability to better encourage citizen and police participation in committee activities provides a forum for discussion of increased trust and relationship building.”

CAC members will work together to make recommendations to improve services and policing practices.

Anyone interested in applying can do so online.