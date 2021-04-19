Williamsburg Police: Duo racked up over $3,000 in purchases using stolen credit cards

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg are looking for a man and woman who they say spent over $3,000 using stolen credit cards.

Police say the incident began as a larceny from a vehicle on April 9. The two suspects in the photos later used the stolen credit cards at various stores around the area while racking up over $3,000 in purchases.

Police pointed out that the pair changed their clothes and appearance for each store.

In a release from Williamsburg officials Monday afternoon, they described the woman as Hispanic with long brown hair. She wears bracelets and carries a brown and beige Louis Vuitton purse, size “Neverfull MM.” She may be about 5-foot-8 in height with a lighter skin complexion than the man.



The man is described as Hispanic, does not speak with any accents, with “salt and pepper” hair,

and heavier set, police say.



The man also has a phone wallet (the one that opens like a wallet, but the phone is on one side and credit card pockets are on the other). He is darker in complexion than the woman.



Police say they are possibly driving an older model, black Mercedes SUV, M class with no front license plates.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 or contact the Peninsula Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.