Williamsburg Police asking for help finding drivers that may have witnessed fatal crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two drivers who may have witnessed a fatal crash on June 17.

Police posted images of two vehicles on social media. One shows a large, red Ford SUV, and another a white truck that’s possibly a flatbed.

Police are asking anyone who knows the drivers of those vehicles to come forward with information.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. June 17 near the intersection of Capitol Landing Road and Bypass Road. Kevin Epps, 44, of Saluda, appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed when he drove off the road and struck a tree.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call Investigator Ashley Nichols at (757) 220-6238.

(Photo courtesy: Williamsburg Police)

(Photo courtesy: Williamsburg Police)

