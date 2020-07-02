Williamsburg Police asking for help finding drivers that may have witnessed fatal crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two drivers who may have witnessed a fatal crash on June 17.
Police posted images of two vehicles on social media. One shows a large, red Ford SUV, and another a white truck that’s possibly a flatbed.
Police are asking anyone who knows the drivers of those vehicles to come forward with information.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. June 17 near the intersection of Capitol Landing Road and Bypass Road. Kevin Epps, 44, of Saluda, appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed when he drove off the road and struck a tree.
Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call Investigator Ashley Nichols at (757) 220-6238.
