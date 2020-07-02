Williamsburg Police asking for help finding drivers that may have witnessed fatal crash

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Williamsburg Police)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two drivers who may have witnessed a fatal crash on June 17.

Police posted images of two vehicles on social media. One shows a large, red Ford SUV, and another a white truck that’s possibly a flatbed.

Police are asking anyone who knows the drivers of those vehicles to come forward with information.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. June 17 near the intersection of Capitol Landing Road and Bypass Road. Kevin Epps, 44, of Saluda, appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed when he drove off the road and struck a tree.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call Investigator Ashley Nichols at (757) 220-6238.

  • (Photo courtesy: Williamsburg Police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Williamsburg Police)

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10