Williamsburg Police ask for help finding rape suspect

Williamsburg

Courtesy of the Williamsburg Police Department

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police have issued felony warrants for a man suspected of raping a woman earlier this month.

According to police, they are searching for Melvin Alonso Sandoval-Martinez in connection with an incident that occurred on Nov. 12 in the 100 block of Merrimac Trail.

Sandoval’s warrants are for one count of rape and one count of object sexual penetration, officials say.

Sandoval was last seen on Nov. 15 in the 100 Block of Merrimac Trail. Police said his current location is unknown.

Sandoval, 33, is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 174 lbs.

The suspect has various tattoos including the Cancer zodiac sign tattooed on the back of his neck, police say.

If located, call your local law enforcement agency or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

