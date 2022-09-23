WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police and Fire Departments are jointly hosting the “Battle of the Badges” Saturday, Sept. 24.



“Battle of the Badges” is a softball game, which will pair the Williamsburg Police Department up against the Williamsburg Fire Department. It will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, in Quarterpath Park.

The game is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to purchase an item from the Heritage Humane Society’s wish list as an entry fee to the game.



The Heritage Homeless Society takes in abandoned or homeless pets, ranging from dogs to hamsters. In June alone, the Heritage Homeless Society rescued 104 pets, including cats, dogs, birds and rabbits, among others.



You can view their wish list online HERE.