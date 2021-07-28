Williamsburg names DeWitt as Assistant City Manager

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, officials in Williamsburg announced that Michele DeWitt has been hired as the City of Williamsburg’s Assistant City Manager.

“Any candidate should be proud to be selected after our rigorous interview process, which

leaves little room for error and helps ensure that the chosen candidate is unquestionably the

best candidate for the job,” City Manager Andrew Trivette said. “The interview team was impressed with Michele’s enthusiasm and love for Williamsburg and the work we do as a city staff.”

DeWitt previously served as the City’s Economic Development Director for the past 16 years. In that position, she oversaw the $5 million City Tourism Development Fund and staffed the Economic Development Authority, among other things.

“As a resident and longtime employee of the City, I am continually impressed with the quality of

service and the dedication of the employees,” DeWitt said. “I am honored and excited to take on

a broader role with the City of Williamsburg as the new assistant city manager.”

Before being hired by the city in 2005, she worked as an environmental planner and a manager of a new economic development program for Virginia. DeWitt is also a past president of the Virginia Economic Developers Association.

She starts her new position on August 2.