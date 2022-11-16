WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation’s top digital cities for 2022.

This year’s Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents.

The study, now in its 22nd year, recognizes cities who utilize technology to “strengthen cybersecurity, enhance transparency and digital equity and plan for the future of work.”

Williamsburg says it was recognized for aligning the city’s goals with the IT department’s strategic plan, which included creating its first security program manual and incident response plan in the case of an emergency such as cyberattack.

“The City of Williamsburg has long been recognized in the Digital Cities Survey for our

use of technology throughout the organization and the city itself,” said Mark Barham, the

City’s chief information officer. “Our ranking of third in the nation, given our small

population size, is a testament to the hard work of all city staff and the support we

receive from City Council.”

Williamsburg joins Schaumburg, Illinois (first place) and Tamarac, Florida (second) in the top three. Danville, Virginia, was also in the top 10.

Norfolk and Hampton also won again in 2022 for cities of their size.

Read the full award description for Williamsburg below: