WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A proposed celebration lighting a menorah in Williamsburg has divided two sides, and the dispute is making its way around the world in publications, emails, and texts.

There had been a discussion that the ceremony would take place at the Second Sundays Art and Music Festival in Williamsburg this Sunday, Dec. 10.

10 On Your Side now knows that will not happen, and there are a lot of hard feelings.

This has been a controversial, confusing issue, with the two sides going back-and-forth, but here’s what we know: At the root of the debate — the conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.

The organization most concerned is the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula, and in a letter to the community, Executive Director Eric Maurer writes his organization is shocked:

“The LoveLight Placemaking’s decision to cancel a menorah lighting due to … not wanting to choose sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict”

The letter quotes a text received by Rabbi Heber Mendy, who said he received this from festival organizer Shirley Vermillion.

Mendy read it to us:

“Quote: We are about peace, love, and light. I do not want it. Do not want to make it seem we are choosing a side supporting the killing, bombing of thousands of men, women and children, end quote.”

Vermillion sent a text to 10 On Your Side, referring to a newspaper article on what happened:

“No, we have never participated or had the lighting of a menorah as part of our event,” Vermillion said. “We have never, as I said, included any religious or cultural event at the festival. That’s part of the problem with that article is that they made it seem like we’ve done it in the past, which is untrue.”

Mendy also confirms there was never any finalization on the menorah lighting, but said it ended after the text exchange from Vermillion, which he says laid a condition to have the menorah lighting.

“Our Board members said that they would be OK with proceeding if you do it under a ‘cease fire’ banner.” That’s what Mendy said Vermillion texted to him.

“And of course, giving American Jews a political litmus test is just discriminatory, ugly and un-American,” Mendy said. “Doing it with Hanukkah, which symbolizes liberty, is just ironic, especially during these difficult times when Jews are facing tremendous amounts of antisemitism.”

Vermillion did not return a text to comment on that, but texted 10 On Your Side earlier.

“We stand by our mission to create a safe place for all to gather and enjoy art and music and chose not to showcase religious ceremonies of any faith as part of our programming,” Vermillion said in that text.

Even state senator-elect Danny Diggs (R) of York County has opined on the issue.

“I mean it’s the holiday season no matter what religion you are,” Diggs said. “Can’t we just come together? Can’t we just take a deep breath and enjoy ourselves for just a little while without making everything some big political issue.”

Diggs said in a statement that he was appalled, and added antisemitism “has no place here in Hampton Roads. Period. The free expression of one’s religion should not become politicized, and targeting the Jewish community and attempting to exclude them because of the actions 6,000 miles away is racism plain and simple. There is nothing political about the lighting of a Menorah, and it is wrong for the organizers of this event to suggest otherwise. I am calling on the event organizers of the festival to reconsider their position, rectify the situation, and make this right immediately. I will be reaching out to the Jewish community on the peninsula in the coming days to ensure this never happens again.”

In a statement, the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula said “it is antisemitic to hold Jews collectively responsible for Israel’s policies and actions, and to require a political litmus test for Jews’ participation in community events that have nothing to do with Israel. Those standards would never be applied to another community.”

For those interested, Rabbi Mendy says there will be a lighting of the menorah Thursday in the Sunken Garden on the campus of William & Mary.

Here is the full statement of the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula: