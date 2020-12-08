Williamsburg mayor to give State of the City address virtually

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg announced their plan on Monday evening to present the State of the City virtually this year.
Leaders say the address will take place Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
It will be pre-taped and the public will be able to watch it on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and on-air on Cox Cable’s WMSBGTV-48.
During the event, members of City Council will also discuss a roadmap for the next two years and launch a public discussion on the city’s new vision statement, which will be unveiled during the address.
“City Council and city staff have started thinking beyond the next two years, and we are inviting the community to join us in that discussion,” Mayor Doug Pons said. “When you envision the Williamsburg of 2040, what do you see?”
This is the eighth State of the City event; the first was in 2006.
The city released a video preview of the for the event, which you can watch here.
