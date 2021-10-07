Williamsburg masseur convicted of sexually assaulting several women sentenced to 37 years in prison

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A former massage therapist at a Williamsburg spa will serve 37 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting multiple women.

Shawn Robinson was sentenced to 136 years with 99 suspended on Wednesday.

Robinson was arrested in December 2020, days after a woman reported she was assaulted at the MassageLuxe on Monticello Avenue.

After the arrest, four other victims came forward. In March 2021, Robinson was indicted on 14 counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of practicing without a license, two counts of digital penetration and four counts of assault and battery. He was convicted in July 2021.

James City County police revealed that his massage license had been suspended months prior to the December 2020 assault on October 30, 2020, after previously being found guilty of misdemeanor sexual battery in July 2020 related to multiple assault accusations at a Massage Envy in Chesterfield County. He served four months on the misdemeanor charge after the judge accepted a plea agreement.