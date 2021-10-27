Williamsburg man wanted for strangulation, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in James City County are asking for the public’s help in locating a Williamsburg man wanted on several felony charges.

According to police, Kelvin Eugene Gardner is wanted out of Williamsburg/James City County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on two felony charges of strangulation.

He is a 31-year-old man who is 5’10” and weighs 145 pounds. Police say his last known address was Capital Landing Road in Williamsburg,

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.