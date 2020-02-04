Williamsburg man facing felony drug possession charges following recent search warrant

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg man is accused of of possessing marijuana and intending to distribute following a recent search warrant.

Police say investigators conducted a search warrant on January 31 in the 200 block of Patriot Lane and were able to seize several drug items.

The incident led to the arrest 31-year-old Williamsburg resident Daniel Todorovic.

He is facing one felony count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute more than one-half, but less than five pounds of marijuana.

Investigators say additional charges are possible.