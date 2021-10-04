Williamsburg man dies following motorcycle crash in Albemarle County

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a Williamsburg man died following a motorcycle crash in Albemarle County over the weekend.

According to State Police, they got the call for the single-vehicle crash around 5:20 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 113.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 1998 Kawasaki ZG1200 motorcycle was traveling east in the left lane and moved into the right lane when the driver began to lose control.

The motorcyclist, identified as 57-year-old Williamsburg resident Robert B. Waldram Jr., laid the bike down on the right shoulder and was separated from the motorcycle.



Both struck the guardrail.

State Police say Waldram died at the scene. Officials confirmed that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.