WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Williamsburg died after a tree branch fell on his car while he was driving Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say crews from the Williamsburg Fire Department responded to the incident around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on Jamestown Road near the intersection with Bayberry Lane.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the 2018 Chevy Malibu was traveling northeast on Jamestown Road when a tree branch fell on the car.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Hakeem Conway, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries and did not require further medical attention.

The National Weather Service reported high winds and lightning in the area at the time of the incident. The felled tree branch is likely weather-related, officials say. The incident remains under investigation.

Officials say Jamestown Road between John Tyler Lane and Mill Neck Road will be closed until further notice.