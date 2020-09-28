Williamsburg man arrested on rape charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A 42-year-old man in Williamsburg has been arrested following a report of forcible rape in August.

According to Williamsburg Police, they received a report of forcible rape that happened in the early morning hours of August 18.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, told investigators the incident happened in the 500 block of Scotland Street.

After further investigation, 42-year-old Brandon Mackellar was identified as the suspect.

Mackellar was charged with one count each of rape and forcible sodomy. He was taken into custody and is currently in the custody of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

The victim did not report any injuries.

