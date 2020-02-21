Williamsburg man arrested for bringing loaded gun to Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A Williamsburg man was stopped for having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport.
A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer spotted the .380 caliber handgun at the security checkpoint Thursday. It was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.
TSA officials notified airport police, who confiscated the gun and arrested the man on a weapons charge.
Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags. That’s about a 5% increase from 2018. The TSA says 87% of the firearms detected last year were loaded.
A reminder that even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.
The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted at this link.
