Williamsburg man accused of sexual battery, solicitation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., (WAVY) – Cornell Anthony Bishop, 61, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault.

Police arrived at the 400 block of North Boundary St. around 6:30 p.m. after a sexual assault was reported at the residence.

The victim told officers that Bishop paid her for sexual favors, but during the interaction, Bishop touched her inappropriately. She reported that she repeatedly told Bishop to stop before calling police.

Bishop was taken into custody and brought to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Bishop was charged with sexual battery and solicitation of prostitution.