Williamsburg man accused of sexual battery, solicitation

Williamsburg

by: Isabella Rossi

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Williamsburg Police Department

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., (WAVY) – Cornell Anthony Bishop, 61, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault.

Police arrived at the 400 block of North Boundary St. around 6:30 p.m. after a sexual assault was reported at the residence.

The victim told officers that Bishop paid her for sexual favors, but during the interaction, Bishop touched her inappropriately. She reported that she repeatedly told Bishop to stop before calling police.

Bishop was taken into custody and brought to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Bishop was charged with sexual battery and solicitation of prostitution.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories