Williamsburg man accused of giving Gloucester woman fentanyl leading to her overdose death

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg man accused in the overdose death of a Gloucester woman in 2020 is headed to trial.

Tyler McMillen was arrested back on March 23, 2021, on charges of felony homicide and distribution of Fentanyl in connection to the death of 31-year-old Gloucester resident Nicole Leigh Shifflett. He is set for trial on Feb. 17.

The charges stem from an incident on August 12, 2020, when police were called to the 3000 block of Richmond Road around 1 a.m. regarding an overdose.

According to Williamsburg Police, the McMillen called dispatch and claimed that the victim, Shifflett, had “snorted heroin and fell unconscious.” First responders arrived at the scene and attempted to resuscitate the victim.

Shifflett was subsequently sent to a local hospital in critical condition. On August 15, three days after the incident, the medical examiner’s office notified Williamsburg Police that Shifflett had passed.

After further investigation, police stated they had enough evidence collected showing that McMillen provided Fentanyl to Shifflett at the time of the incident.

The case was presented to the grand jury in Williamsburg and McMillen was indicted.

Tyler McMillen, Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy – Northern Neck Regional Jail)