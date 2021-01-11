Williamsburg launches online hub for residents to follow COVID-19 vaccine process

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg just launched an online dashboard that lets residents follow the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The dashboard is an extension of the online hub launched in March that allowed the public to

follow global, national, state, and local information and resources.



It can be found by clicking on the main image on the city’s website at williamsburgva.gov.



“The City understands that now more than ever, information that is current and reliable is

paramount,” City Manager Andrew O. Trivette said. “The newly revamped dashboard is a location where you can find much of the information you need and links to other sources for the information you want.”



The dashboard includes a vaccine tracker for deployment in the Peninsula Health District,

which includes the city, James City County, and York County; the data is aggregated from

information provided by the Virginia Department of Health.



The dashboard will also include weekly updates with information specific to city residents.

The Virginia Department has set up an online quiz that helps residents figure out which vaccination phase they fall under.

On the quiz, Virginia residents answer questions regarding their location, age, among many others, and VDH will tell you where they belong.

Low supplies of vaccines and logistics issues so far had kept Virginia from being able to expand its vaccinations to other groups on a large scale, outside of some cases in which people in non-priority groups were given doses that were getting ready to go bad. Experts say poor planning and lack of help from the federal level is main source of the issues, saying states just don’t have the resources.

Virginia had administered 189,283 of 560,400 distributed doses as of Jan, 11 (though state officials say there may be a reporting undercount of as much as 50,000 doses).