Williamsburg launches interactive database to support open local businesses

Williamsburg

Williamsburg City Council Building Generic

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Williamsburg launched a city-wide database on Wednesday that links shoppers to local businesses. 

The user-friendly database allows customers to search by business category, location, or business name.

Some of the companies and services already listed include counseling services, telemedicine, restaurants, and retail locations.

“On their own, City businesses have found remarkably creative ways to market and sell to customers during this COVID-19 outbreak. We thank them for that and applaud their entrepreneurship, and we want to do all we can to help them maximize their reach through this website while helping our residents maintain safe access to the products and services they need,” said Mayor Paul Freiling in a recent news release.

Michele Mixner DeWitt, the City’s Director of Economic Development, added, “As businesses send us the information, we will post it on the site. The City created this portal to help our businesses reach customers during this time and provide one-stop-shopping for customers.” 

Businesses can add their products or services to the portal with details on how they are selling their products.

Visit the Williamsburg local business portal.

