Williamsburg-James City County students to return to remote learning on Dec. 15 due to rising COVID-19 cases

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — School officials announced that Williamsburg-James City County Schools students will return to remote learning starting Tuesday, December 15.

Students will stay in remote learning “at least until January 8,” schools officials told 10 On Your Side.

“Currently, our community has more than 200 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days and percent positivity rates of 8.2% (JCC) and 11.8% (Williamsburg). In addition, the Peninsula and Eastern Region are at a substantial risk of transmission,” officials said.

James City County and the City of Williamsburg are now both in the highest risk for transmission of the coronavirus in schools according to CDC guidelines.

On Monday, The Virginia Department of Health reported that James City County added 15 new cases of COVID-19 to an overall number 1,363 cases since the pandemic began.

Williamsburg had 5 new cases with a total number 330 cases overall.

Officials say schools and offices will be open to the public by appointment only.

“Grab and Go Meals” will be available this week, Tuesday- Thursday, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. at James River Elementary School, Toano Middle School, James Blair Middle School, and Matthew Whaley Elementary School.



Meal pickup and deliveries on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 will include enough meals for the holidays when the school division is closed.



These are the only two days that “Grab and Go” Meals will be available during the Winter Break.



Technology support services are available through Friday, December 18.



If you have a technical issue and need assistance before the holidays, you can contact WJCC Schools TechConnect online or by phone at (757) 259-7192 before Dec. 18.

This is breaking new and will be updated.

No further information have been relased.