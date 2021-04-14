Williamsburg-James City County Schools holding job fair on April 23

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg-James City County schools are holding a job fair later this month.

Local teachers, school counselors, social workers looking for a job are in luck as the WJCC schools are holding a job fair on April 23.

The event will be held at Warhill High School, located at 4615 Opportunity Way, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WJCC officials say they are hiring teachers, school counselors, social workers, speech-language pathologists, school nurses, teacher career switchers, bus drivers, teacher assistants, cafeteria workers, clerical, substitutes, custodians, and more.

Those interested are asked to bring a transcript.