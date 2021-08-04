Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools announces mask mandate

Masks are required for all students and staff.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — As the school year nears, Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools (WJCC) announced that all students and staff will be required to wear a mask while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

In addition, a federal mandate requires that masks must be worn on school buses.

WJCC officials say the mandate is part of their plan to open schools for in-person learning five days a week. However, the mandate may change throughout the year depending on community spread and CDC guidelines.

Schools will continue to practice social distancing when possible, as well as, clean classrooms and common areas daily. If a student shows signs of COVID-19, they will be isolated until they can be picked up.

School officials are asking anyone who is sick to stay home and use the WJCC Schools Symptom Checker to monitor their child’s wellness. 

