Williamsburg issues mandatory COVID-19 testing for nearly 200 city staffers

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 200 Williamsburg city employees received mandatory testing for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Screeners from the Virginia National Guard tested 199 city employees. The coronavirus test was mandatory for city workers; however, about 154 of the employees also took an optional blood test for COVID-19 antibodies, which was administered by Velocity Urgent Care.

The results of the tests are pending at this time.

The Virginia Department of Health has offered to conduct a point prevalence survey for Williamsburg city employees.

“These testing events have occurred across the state as we try to understand the rate of infection better and prepare for phased reopening,” Williamsburg spokesperson Steve Roberts Jr. wrote in an email.

“We want a baseline understanding of how the coronavirus has impacted city staff already. A baseline means the confirmation of known infections and persons with COVID-19 antibodies in the city’s workforce before we start a phased reopening process,” Robert said.