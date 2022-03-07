Williamsburg housing authority to open public housing waitlist Tuesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority will open its waitlist for public housing for one day on Tuesday.

The applications can be submitted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. online at williamsburgva.gov/phapplication.

Applications won’t be accepted in-person due to COVID-19, but the House of Mercy at 10 Harrison Avenue will help with online applications. Their phone number is 757-253-0664.

The waitlist is open for one-, two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom units.

Important information for applications is below:

You must be at least 18 years of age or an emancipated minor to apply.

there are no fees for applying to WRHA’s wait list.

Applications will be placed on the waiting list by preference, then by date and time the application is submitted.

All information provided is subject to verification. Therefore, applying does not guarantee that the application will be accepted.

WRHA does not provide emergency housing. The wait time is generally 2 to 5 years to get into one of WRHA’s units.

Applications in progress but not submitted by 4:30 p.m. EST will be considered incomplete.

The WRHA had an opportunity for prospective applicants to request reasonable accommodation requests due to disability, but that period closed at 4:30 p.m. March 7.

