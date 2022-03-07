Williamsburg housing authority to open public housing waitlist Tuesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority will open its waitlist for public housing for one day on Tuesday.
The applications can be submitted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. online at williamsburgva.gov/phapplication.
Applications won’t be accepted in-person due to COVID-19, but the House of Mercy at 10 Harrison Avenue will help with online applications. Their phone number is 757-253-0664.
The waitlist is open for one-, two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom units.
Important information for applications is below:
- You must be at least 18 years of age or an emancipated minor to apply.
- there are no fees for applying to WRHA’s wait list.
- Applications will be placed on the waiting list by preference, then by date and time the application is submitted.
- All information provided is subject to verification. Therefore, applying does not guarantee that the application will be accepted.
- WRHA does not provide emergency housing. The wait time is generally 2 to 5 years to get into one of WRHA’s units.
- Applications in progress but not submitted by 4:30 p.m. EST will be considered incomplete.
The WRHA had an opportunity for prospective applicants to request reasonable accommodation requests due to disability, but that period closed at 4:30 p.m. March 7.
Click here for more information.