WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority will open its public housing waitlist for a few hours Wednesday.

Applications will be accepted online from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In-person applications will not be accepted.

The waitlist will also open for the same hours on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Apply for the public housing program and get more information at the Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority website.