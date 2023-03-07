WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Williamsburg hosting a virtual community input session on the planned African American Heritage Trail.

The virtual meeting is set for 7 p.m. Community members seeking to attend can register HERE.

In January 2023, the federal government passed legislation that includes $357,000 for Phase 1 of the City’s African American Heritage Trail. Phase 1 includes the construction of the trailhead at Lafayette Street, a public restroom, and the first segment of the trail from Lafayette Street to Scotland Street.

The trail has been part of the Williamsburg’s Goals, Initiatives, and Outcomes (GIOs), a document that outlines the two-year workplan for the City.