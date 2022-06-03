WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of Williamsburg are invited to an event geared towards local health and safety resources.

The city’s Community Resource Event will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 7 at the Williamsburg Community Building. That’s on N. Boundary Street.

“I have been doing public health nursing for a long time, and even I am always learning about a new resource provider or service,” said Rachel Miller, the City’s Care Team Registered Nurse and the event’s organizer. “The Community Resource Event will be another opportunity for us to help connect families with the many valuable resources this community has to offer.”

Event organizers say the event is designed for City families and households who want to learn more about public and private resource providers in the community. That includes the city police, human services, fire and Parks and Rec departments.

There will also be information on:

employment and training organizations

emergency assistance programs for housing and food

and medical and mental health services.

There will be a chance to win gift baskets, cash and gift cards at the event.