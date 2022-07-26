The dog is described as fluffy, brown and black and large

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District is searching for a dog that bit a person on July 20 in Merchant’s Square.

The victim may have to endure post exposure treatment shots to prevent the possibility of rabies if the dog is not located.

The Peninsula Health District emphasizes that the dog, if found, will not be taken away from its owner. The dog will only have to be confined in-home for 10 days.

The dog is described as fluffy, brown and black and large. The exact breed is unknown.

Anyone that has seen an animal matching the description should contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at (757) 603-4277.

James City County Animal Control can be contacted for after hours at (757) 565-0370.