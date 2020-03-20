Breaking News
Williamsburg gives $5K in farmers market groceries to public housing residents

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of the City of Williamsburg)

(Photo courtesy of the City of Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Some public housing residents received food purchased by the City of Williamsburg in an effort to help them through the coronavirus crisis on Friday.

City officials bought $5,000 in produce, eggs, and bread from the Williamsburg Farmers Market. Market staff and volunteers organized about 104 bags of food that were delivered to public housing residents around noon, according to a news release.

The move is part of Williamsburg’s effort to support its residents through the coronavirus crisis that has impacted Virginia residents. Local governments, schools, and businesses have closed in an effort to stop the spread of the disease, leaving many Virginians worrying about their livelihoods.

“While many people are being adversely affected by business shut downs and closings, a majority of our public housing residents are among the first that will have hours cut or not be able to go in to work at all,” Williamsburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Franklin wrote in a news release.

Food was given to people who were identified as having a hard time accessing resources or especially at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so thankful for the partner agencies, faith-based organizations and volunteers who are taking extraordinary measures to respond to the need within our community,” Williamsburg Human Services Director Wendy Evans wrote in a news release.

