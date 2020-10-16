Williamsburg Fire selling pink shirts in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg Fire Department is selling pink T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Proceeds will be donated to Here for the Girls, Inc. — a local nonprofit that works to improve the

lives of young women affected by breast cancer through Beyond Boobs! and Pink Link.

“It is our honor to sell these special pink shirts to support breast cancer awareness and Here for

the Girls, an organization that is such a wonderful asset to this community,” Chief David Eagle

said. “We encourage anyone who is able to purchase a shirt in support of this important cause.”

Shirt cost:

• Adult T-shirts: $20

• Adult Sweatshirt: $25

• Adult Hoodie: $35

• Youth T-shirt: $17

• Youth Sweatshirt: $22

• Youth Hoodie: $28

WFD worked with Colonial Sports to produce the shirts, which were designed by Jolisa Henry,

the daughter-in-law of Fire Inspector Tom Henry.

If you have questions or would like to purchase a pink shirt, contact Barbara Ketchum via email, Tom Henry via email, or call 757-220-6220.

