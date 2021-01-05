More than 90% of Williamsburg EMTs, paramedics receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — More than 90% of the Williamsburg Fire Department’s employees received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.



WFD personnel or volunteers trained as an EMT or paramedic had the option to receive the

vaccination. Four volunteers and 41 employees opted in, all receiving the first round of the

vaccine in the past week.



They will receive the second and final round in about four weeks.



Most of the city’s emergency medical workers received their vaccination at a clinic on Saturday,

Jan. 2, 2021, at Riverside Doctors’ Hospital.

This was part of Phase 1A of the distribution plan established by the Virginia Department of Health.



“This is an exciting time for our EMS personnel. These men and women have been on the front

lines for the past 43 weeks responding to medical calls while knowing they are at an increased

risk of encountering patients with COVID-19,” said Brad Beam, EMS Battalion Chief and the

City’s infectious disease control officer.



“Having our EMS providers vaccinated helps ensure the continuity of our operations and helps mitigate the virus’s spread.”



Riverside Health System is handling the COVID vaccinations for most of the EMTs and

paramedics on the Peninsula; VDH will handle the vaccinations for Hampton personnel.



City officials say they are working with the Virginia Department of Health to prepare for the next phases of distribution.