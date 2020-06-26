Williamsburg doctor needs COVID-19 patients for drug trial

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A Williamsburg doctor is looking for patients to help study a drug he says could be used in the fight against COVID-19.

“We thought we were leveling off, but we are actually just starting to see signs of a resurgence,” said Dr. Vijay Subramaniam with Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group.

Subramaniam is a lung doctor in Williamsburg. He is now one of four in the country testing out a drug he hopes will work on coronavirus patients.

“Really that would be the goal is to help relieve those symptoms, make people feel better, keep their oxygen level up and out of the hospital,” Subramaniam added.

The drug is called Alvesco, which is produced by Covis Pharma. It is currently being used for adults and kids who have asthma. Doctors say it won’t prevent COVID-19, but could lessen its impacts. They just need patients to be part of the study.

“We need people who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who have mild symptoms,” Subramaniam said.

The 30-day trial will be done mostly virtual and it requires taking Alvesco by inhaler twice a day.

“The trial is placebo-controlled, so half the people will get medicine, half will not,” he added. “We have no control over that.”

The study is paid. Subramaniam says participants will earn around $400. If everything goes well, the drug could be approved for coronavirus patients in a few months.

For information on to be part of the study call 757-741-0981 or email clinicaltrials@tpmgpc.com.

