Williamsburg community honors Atlanta shooting victims

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Local communities in Hampton Roads are honoring and remembering the victims of last week’s shooting in Atlanta.

Williamsburg Action, an organization on the Peninsula hosted the vigil Sunday night.

They say they were there to spread love, and not hate.

“I was very deeply saddened. It is something that shouldn’t happen regardless of what skin color you are,” said Johnny Leung.

Leung is a Chinese American living in Williamsburg.

When he heard of the shooting in Atlanta, he was disturbed and believes it was an attack on his Asian American community.

He came to the vigil to honor those lives and make a change.

“I feel blessed. I am very happy for the support. Everyone in the community coming out to support the cause,” he said.

Williamsburg Action formed last year after the death of George Floyd and is also the group that organized the vigil at the courthouse.

President Antonia Saunders of Williamsburg Action says these recent events make them want to reach out and lend a hand.

“It felt all too familiar. The rage that you see when you see someone that looks like you being taunted, being hurt, being discriminated against, so publicly and so openly — there is a rage that goes along with that,” she said.

They don’t believe it’s their fight to lead but they hope with each candle lit, the Asian American community can find comfort.

“We want to let other folks know, other folks who are Asian Americans that may be feeling this, to know that we stand in support of them. That everyone does not feel that way,” she said.

Attendees of the vigil said they know this doesn’t fix anything today, but they hope coming together is a start.