Williamsburg Community Foundation distributes $33,600 in grants to seven local organizations

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Community Foundation announced on Thursday that they awarded over $33,000 in grant funds to help local organizations.

Officials say the grant money comes from the Community Emergency Response Fund that was established to help local residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the greater Williamsburg area.

Funds are provided to organizations that support basic needs such as food and shelter.

The following organizations received grants:

Avalon Center will use its $3,600 grant to provide emergency shelter and support services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Community of Faith Mission will use its $5,000 grant to add additional safety measures for staff, volunteers, and guests at the winter homeless shelter.

FISH continues to provide food and clothing to its clients during the pandemic. With this $5,000 grant, FISH will serve people in need, many of whom are new clients due to the pandemic.

Grove Christian Outreach Center will use its grant of $5,000 to provide food and financial assistance to low-income individuals and families in the Grove area.

Williamsburg Faith in Action received a grant of $5,000 to support delivery of food from food pantries to clients in the area who are homebound, without transportation, and often in financial hardship because of the pandemic.

Williamsburg Area Meals on Wheels will use its $5,000 grant to provide nutritious meals to vulnerable adults and families. Community nutrition needs have not subsided yet.

Williamsburg House of Mercy will use its $5,000 grant to support the Bridge to Home program, providing emergency shelter nights (typically motel stays).

The Williamsburg Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for grants to be awarded in March of 2022. The applications can be found online.