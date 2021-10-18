Williamsburg Community Foundation awarding nonprofits grants up to $5,000

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg Community Foundation will begin awarding grants of up to $5,000 in March 2022.

The Williamsburg Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that focuses on enhancing the quality of life, ensuring that members of each community are represented, and providing the opportunity for communities to thrive.

The foundation provides charitable resources such as grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations serving residents of James City County, the City of Williamsburg, and York County.

To receive the 2022 grants, nonprofits must apply for funding from the Community Endowment Fund, Genevieve McGiffert Fund for the Musical Performing Arts, and/or the Occasion for the Arts Fund by Dec. 16, 2021.

According to the foundation, organizations typically receive only one grant per year.

First-time appliers should contact Nancy Sullivan, executive director, before beginning an application. Sullivan can be reached by phone at (757) 259-1660 or email at ncsullivan@williamsburgcommunityfoundation.org.

For a full description of each grant opportunity, see below:

Community Endowment Fund

· Five priority areas: Arts & Culture, Children & Young Adults, Environment & Conservation, Health & Community Wellness, Senior Services

· Grants of up to $5,000

An Occasion for the Arts Fund

· Established by An Occasion for the Arts.

· Supports programs in visual arts such as drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, print making, ceramics, jewelry making, metal crafting, wood working, and glasswork. Preference for programs with positive community impact.

· Grants up to $1,400

Genevieve McGiffert Fund for the Musical Performing Arts

· Established by Linda and Donald Baker and Michael McGiffert to support vocal performances for adults.

· Supports vocal music performances intended for a primarily adult audience

· Grants up to $1,600