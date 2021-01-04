Williamsburg Community Foundation and Design Cuisine deliver 500 boxed meals to Williamsburg House of Mercy

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A catering company in Williamsburg donated 500 boxed lunches to help community members in need.

Caterer Design Cuisine delivered 500 boxed lunches Monday to Williamsburg House of Mercy with the help of Williamsburg Community Foundation.

The meals will feed residents in need who visit House of Mercy during their weekday Community Cafe and mobile food pantry.

The funds for the meals were meant to be for the Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Gala Celebration on October which was canceled due to COVID-19.

