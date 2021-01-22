Williamsburg city manager extends telework for direct staff as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday City Manager Andrew O. Trivette extended his order for city staff to telework until Friday, Feb. 5.

Trivette previously announced that staff would telework until Friday, Jan. 22. That plan was altered due to the rising cases of COVID-19 that continue to affect the region.

The city said in a press release, they have implemented the operational strategy they put in place during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the understanding that some business needs to operate in person, city officials said staff will continue to schedule in-person appointments as necessary.

At the Municipal Building located at 401 Lafayette Street, a virtual front desk has been set up to allow the public to speak with a receptionist who can connect them with staff members in a social distance.

The City of Williamsburg would like to remind the public that that in-person, same-day service is not guaranteed for those without an appointment.

Citizens are encouraged to use the city website or call 757-220-6100 to find the department to handle their specific requests.

The city’s website also features Citibot, a chatbot that allows citizens to submit questions about city services, report issues, or send messages to staff.

Latest Posts