Williamsburg city facilities to reopen Tuesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — All City of Williamsburg facilities, with one exception, are expected to fully reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1.

In a release Monday morning, city officials say face masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals inside city buildings.

The Quarterpath Recreation Center is the only facility not expected to reopen just yet.

The center will reopen to the public once it can transition back to its public programming. A reopening date will be announced in the coming weeks.

Following the latest CDC guidelines, those who are unvaccinated should wear face masks indoors. Social distancing is also advised.