WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, the Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously to authorize the building of a new police station.

The vote allows the city manager to enter an agreement with Henderson Inc. to build a new 43,400-square-foot police station next to the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street.

Under this contract, the City agrees to pay the contractor a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP)

of $19,240,250 to design and build the new police station.

The GMP covers only the first of a three-part umbrella project, which includes

the completion of the basement and two floors of the station

the construction of a third-floor shell

additional design work for the new public works yard

a separate entrance to the third floor

According to city officials, the last two parts of the umbrella project will include the partial relocation, expansion, and renovation of the public works yard and shops, as well as the build-out of the police station’s third floor to accommodate additional office space.

Separate contracts for the last two parts will go before City Council at a later date.

The station is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2025.