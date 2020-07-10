Williamsburg City Council extends downtown temporary outdoor dining

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg’s City Council extended an ordinance to temporarily allow outdoor dining in parking zones and on city streets downtown in a unanimous vote on Thursday.

The city said council members considered the extension at the request of the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association.

The temporary zoning will expire once the governor allows indoor dining at 100 percent capacity and has no date for specific expiration.

Officials said the current restrictions for phase 3 allow 100 percent of the indoor dining space to be used but physical distancing is required, which reduces capacity below 100 percent.

The City of Williamsburg would like to remind businesses to follow phase 3 of the governor’s Forward Virginia plan.

“The City established the Temporary Zoning Guidance to provide the City’s businesses

with flexibility as they safely reopened to the public,” City Manager Andrew O. Trivette said. “We

are listening to property and business owners about the best approaches, and this extension allows

us to remain flexible moving forward.”

Motorists should be advised that the following streets will be closed to accommodate outdoor dining:

Duke of Gloucester Street, from Boundary Street to Henry Street

Prince George Street, from Armistead Avenue to Boundary Street

Prince George Street, between North Henry Street and North Boundary Street

Latest Posts