Williamsburg City Council approves fiscal year 2022 budget

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday night, the Williamsburg City Council adopted a $62.5 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022.

The new budget includes a 4-cent increase to the real property tax rate in the city. That brings the rate to $0.64 per $100 of assessed value. However, it remains the lowest in the region by 15.5 cents.

“The decision to raise property taxes is never easy, but it is the right decision as we work to

stabilize the structural imbalance in the Capital Improvement Plan,” Mayor Douglas Pons said.

“Council has certainly done its homework, and I’m proud of how deliberately and thoughtfully

we’ve approached this budget process.”

Residents will be able to view and read the full budget online later this summer.