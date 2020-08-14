Williamsburg City Council approves demolition, rebuilding of fire station

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg City Council approved the demolition and rebuilding of the North Boundary Street fire station on Thursday.

The recent decision cancels the Council’s previous authorization to build a second fire station on Capitol Landing Road.

The station has been there serving the community since 1978 and is blocks away from Colonial Williamsburg and the College of William and Mary.

As a result of the in a 3-2 vote to demolish and rebuild, staff can begin requesting bids through the Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act. The PPEA process allows the City Council to choose its preferred proposal for designing and building the 31,000-square-foot fire station and negotiate the contract.

With Thursday’s vote, Council also asked staff to continue planning for a second fire station over the next five to seven years.

“A station on North Boundary Street has served this community well for more than 40 years. It’s right at the heart of the City and has proven to be an effective location to offer the great service that protects this community. We believe we can offer the great service that protects this community,” Mayor Doug Pons said.

“We are committed to collecting the data we need over the coming years so we can make the best decision for a second station. To show that commitment to a second station, the City is going to continue to put money into the Capital Improvements Plan so that we have what we need when it’s time to have that discussion.”

